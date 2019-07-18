1 / 5

Did you know that a simple affectionate act of kissing can cause a disease? Well, that’s true. A new study published in the journal The Lancet, states this. Gonorrhoea is a sexually transmitted disease, which is caused by a bacterium known as Neisseria gonorrhoeae. It affects various parts of your body including urethra, eyes, anus, throat, and reproductive tract. Commonly spread during sex, this disease is characterised by symptoms like painful urination, pain and swelling in one testicle, increased vaginal discharge, painful intercourse, pelvic pain etc. If it has affected your eyes, you may experience sensitivity to light, and pus-like discharge from one or both eyes. Various factors including young age, multiple sex partners, previous gonorrhoea diagnosis etc. can potentially increase your chances of having gonorrhoea. If left untreated, it can cause complications like infertility, fever, skin sores, joint pain, swelling and stiffness, increased risk of having HIV/AIDS, and complications in babies. To keep these consequences at bay you should know effective ways to keep gonorrhoea at bay. Read on to know about them.