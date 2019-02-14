1 / 5

Do you always find yourself searching for a washroom irrespective of wherever you go? Do you avoid road trips because of your tendency to urinate all the time? If yes, then there is a possibility that you are suffering form the condition known as overactive bladder (OAB). OAB is a condition in which your bladder fails to store urine normally. If you suffer from OAB then you may find yourself taking frequent urine breaks in the middle of the night, you find it difficult in holding your urine, experience leakage when you have to urinate and use the washroom more often than usual. It’s important to get this condition checked. Here we list down a few human remedies that can help you overcome this unwanted condition.