Diabetes is one of the most common diseases world-wide. Around 350 million people are suffering from this condition globally. To control it, you need to follow a diabetes diet that includes eating healthiest foods in moderate amounts and sticking to regular mealtimes. This diet is basically rich in nutrients, low in fats and calories like fruits, green vegetables, and whole grains. According to doctors, role of foods in the life of a diabetic is equally important like those insulin shots. Therefore, here we help you with foods that you must include in your daily diet to get a better control over diabetes.