1 / 5

Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) is the new scare among expecting mums with around 4 million pregnant women being affected with the same in India at any given point, shows a study conducted by National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). GDM occurs when a woman's body cannot produce adequate insulin during her pregnancy, to be more specific during gestation. While it brings in possibilities of a wide range of complications in pregnancy, it can be tackled if the expecting moms follow a suitable, healthy diet. Now, this is where you got to hold your horses.During pregnancy every woman needs to follow an appropriate diet that will benefit both the mother and the baby. But when you are diabetic, you got to keep quite a couple of things in mind before you consume almost anything. Here we are with a guideline to help you know what is right and what is not to eat during pregnancy when you are suffering from gestational diabetes. Keep this food diary in hand.