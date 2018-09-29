1 / 5

Many of us love to eat that wonderful and colourful ice gola or an ice cream but wait! Do you experience that sudden tooth pain while eating it? Or do you find it difficult to drink your favourite juice when it is cold? Is eating tamarind a problem for you? Then, don’t worry, just read on to know about how to handle tooth sensitivity. When a material inside your tooth, called dentin, loses its protective covering of enamel or an outer layer called cementum that is when you can suffer from tooth sensitivity. Receding gums, broken tooth, tooth decay, dental procedure and many other factos can lead to tooth sensitivity. You will experience these symptoms- receding gums, swelling of gums, redness toothache and so on. But, if you wish to deal with tooth sensitivity, don’t forget to follow these magnificent hacks and you can thank us later! Get going today and bid adieu to tooth sensitivity!