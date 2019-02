1 / 5

Smooth movement in your body’s circulatory system is very crucial for your health. When the flow of the essential nutrients, oxygen, waste removal is interrupted it results in clogged arteries and plaque. These blockage results in delaying blood from getting to your organs and can prove fatal for your life. You may experience tingling sensations, numbness, or muscle cramps. Here is a list of foods and spies that you should increase to improve the circulation of your body.