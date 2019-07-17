1 / 6

The monsoon season is a welcome delight after the unforgiving heat of long summer days. But every season comes with its dos and don’ts and monsoon is no different. In fact, during the monsoons, you should be even more careful of your surroundings. This is because illnesses like food poisoning, indigestion, flatulence, diarrhea, dysentery and cholera are very common during this time. The high humidity in the air can make your whole system sluggish and weak at this time. The continuous rains and stagnant water make this time of the year a breeding ground for unhealthy disease-causing microbes. Diseases like cold, viral fever or the flu happen every other day. Many of these disorders could be a direct result of having contaminated food and water. Keeping all of this in mind, it is not only important to eat healthy, seasonal vegetables and fruits but also to keep away from certain foods that can harm your body. So, here are a few foods that you should avoid during the monsoon season.