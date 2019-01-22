1 / 5

Generally, bad breath occurs due to bad oral hygiene but medical conditions like acidity, gastritis, sinusitis, cough and indigestion can also give you a bad breath. Many people opt for mint gums that offers a temporary relief from bad breath that may save your date or meeting, but this solution can not provide a long-term relief from bad breath. Bad breath, also known as halitosis can also trigger anxiety as it can make you feel embarrass. Simple changes in your lifestyle can help you with mouth odour but if the bad breath still persists, we recommend that you should visit your dentist for a better solution. On the other hand, if you’re one of those who don’t like to visit your doctor more often, then yoga can help you to combat bad breath. Here are some yoga postures that, if performed as instructed, can take care of your mouth odour.