Are you a night owl? Do you find it difficult to hit the sack? Well, insomnia has become a matter of concern. One may experience fatigue, lack of concentration and other issues, owing to insufficient sleep. So, just get going and follow these helpful strategies. To beat insomnia, you can take a warm shower, before sleeping. This will allow you to fall asleep as soon as you try to get that good night's sleep. Moreover, do you know that eating cherries can lull you to sleep? Yes, you have heard us here! Cherries are a natural source of melatonin and can help you fall asleep faster. According to a study published in The Journal of Sleep and Sleep Disorders Research, having tart cherries before sleeping can help people sleep peacefully. You can opt for fresh cherries or cherry juice.