If you are visiting a beach or out on a windy day, the chances of you getting sand in your eyes rise significantly and you feel an irritated sensation in your eye. The instant reaction to such a situation is that you rub your eyes but sometimes even that does not help. When any outside object enters into your eye it usually affects your cornea or the conjunctiva and it can cause scratches to your cornea which generally leads to minor injuries, but some objects can infect your eye or even reduce your visibility. Here, we share with you tips which can help you to eject the foreign object from your eyes.