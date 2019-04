1 / 5

High triglyceride (a type of fat in your blood) levels inside your body increases your risk of developing cardiovascular diseases like heart attack or stroke. They generally go up when you eat more calories than you manage to burn throughout the day. However, there are some lifestyle changes that can help you bring the numbers down easily. These include, managing your sugar intake, keeping your weight in check and regular workout among others. Here, we share with you four tips to reduce your triglyceride levels.