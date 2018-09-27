1 / 6

Stress at work can affect your productivity. Everyone faces different challenges at a workplace. Some manage to cope with the pressure while some find it difficult to do so. But, if you are one of them who are struggling with the targets, deadlines and workplace politics and are feeling frustrated and irritated due to it then don’t worry, we tell you how to handle your stress and increase your productivity. You should remember that you shouldn’t take things personally. Those harsh words or unconstructive criticism will bother you for some time but you have to take things in your stride and move on. Your colleague’s arrogance can annoy you but talk to him/her and get some clarity on it. Furthermore, you should also see to it that it doesn’t rob your peace of mind. Don’t stress yourself as it can take a toll on your health. Think positive!