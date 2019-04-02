1 / 6

Gastrointestinal tract is an organ system originating from your mouth that works to transform food into energy and takes out the remaining waste out from your body. It includes your mouth, oesophagus, stomach, large and small intestine. A new study published in the journal Development and Psychopathology has identified that gastrointestinal symptoms in kids can affect their brain and behaviour as they grow old. This study further reflects on various previous studies where scientists have mentioned a potential link between the gut and your brain. Since, your gut can dictate your mental condition in the future, it is important to take care of gastrointestinal tract. Here, we share with you easy ways to keep your gut healthy and keep possible cognitive ailments at bay.