Cancer treatment can bring in various physical changes in your body which can be enduring on your physical, psychological and mental level. A commonly used treatment for cancer is Chemotherapy, where using drugs the doctors eliminate cancers cells in your body by hampering their growth and reproduction. Apart from attacking the actively dividing cancer cells, chemotherapy drugs also target other actively growing cells in your body like that in the hair follicle. Also, depending on the type of the drug, duration and its dosage, you may face hair thinning, hair fall or complete baldness. However, with radiotherapy (another treatment for cancer) you may go bald permanently or face hair loss in patches even after the treatment is over. Here are some possible options you can opt to tackle hair loss after your cancer treatment.