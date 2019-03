1 / 4

Do you often get a headache which refuses to go away? Then, you might be having sinusitis. Yes, you have heard it right! Sinuses can be called as spaces which are present just above your eyebrows, cheekbones and also the inner part of your eyes. And if the lining of these sinuses tend to get infected and inflamed it results in pain and discomfort. Moreover, it is also accompanied by a headache. So, along with the medications prescribed by your doctor, these natural solutions can also make a difference. Follow these vital tips right away!