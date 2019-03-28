1 / 5

A systemic infection which is severe and spreads through the bloodstream can be termed as sepsis. Do you know that sepsis itself is not contagious? Yes, you have heard us here. Moreover, the germs owing to which one may get it are hazardous. So, one can suffer from sepsis when the infection occurs in the bloodstream, which may also lead to blood poisoning and inflammation. This, in turn, can affect your kidneys, brain and heart. The symptoms one may exhibit can be fever, fast respiratory rate, oedema and also high blood glucose without diabetes. Having a weak immunity owing to HIV, AIDS or cancer, can put you at the risk of sepsis. Not only this, diabetics, those recently admitted to hospital or the ones who have undergone any invasive medical procedure can get this deadly infection. Going for steroids which suppress your immune system can also lead to sepsis. Seeking immediate medical help is a must. You can try these home remedies too alongside the treatment.