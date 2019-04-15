1 / 5

Gastroesophageal reflux disease is a digestive disorder that occurs when your stomach foods, juices or acid frequently flows back into the esophagus. This can irritate the lining of this tube creating symptoms like a burning sensation, difficulty in swallowing, sensation of lump in throat, chest pain, and regurgitation of food. Asthma patients are generally at higher risk of developing this condition. And, by irritating the airways and lungs, acid reflux can make asthma attacks worse. Various diets, lifestyle choices, and conditions like obesity and pregnancy can contribute to gastroesophageal reflux disease. As far as its treatment is concerned, doctors usually recommend lifestyle and dietary changes to most of the people going through this problem. Here we tell you about foods that you should eat and those you must avoid if you have GERD.