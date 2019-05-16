1 / 5

Osteoporosis is a medical condition in which your bones become fragile due to reduced density and their susceptibility to fracture is high. Though, it can affect both males and females, women are more prone to get the condition post menopause due to sudden decrease in estrogen hormone, which is known to protect against osteoporosis. If you are suffering from this medical condition, you will experience symptoms like los of height over time, back pain, a stooped posture, or a bone fracture. There are a number of risk factors including age, race, sex, family history, bone frame size, celiac disease, cancer, lupus, kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and multiple myeloma, that may increase your risk of developing osteoporosis. People who have too much or too little sex hormones, or suffering from thyroid problems, are more likely to get the disease. To prevent this condition, you need to maintain your bone health. Read on to know some effective dietary ways to do so.