Cirrhosis of the liver is a condition wherein scar tissue tends to replace one's healthy liver cells. It can be termed as a progressive disease, which gradually develops over many years. If it is not addressed on time then the buildup of scar tissue may also hamper the functioning of your liver. You will exhibit symptoms like leg and ankle swelling, poor appetitive, tiredness, itchy skin, changes in the colour of your stool-pale or dark, dark colour urine and cognitive issues like confusion. Too much alcohol intake, chronic infections, smoking, obesity, cholesterol and genetic factors can put you at the risk of it. So, just consult your doctor immediately, in case you notice symptoms like pale or dark stool and other too. Along with doctor's medication, opt for these natural hacks.