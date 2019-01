1 / 5

Excessive bad cholesterol in your body can be harmful and can put you at an increased risk of heart disease or stroke. To effectively control it, nothing can be better than the Ayurvedic or herbal methods. Therefore, to deal with it naturally, add apple, grapes, almonds, wheat, millet, porridge, and quinoa in your daily diet. Studies have found that almonds increase good cholesterol in the body and reduce the bad ones. Also, indulging in regular exercise and avoiding processed foods, sweet foods, beverages, cheese, and high-fat milk or curd benefit the body. Moreover, you can opt for Ayurvedic treatments like garlic, ginger, lemon, cinnamon tea, gooseberry, and honey.