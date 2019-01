1 / 6

Amoebiasis is an infection in the intestine caused by parasitic organism called Entamoebahistolytica. It also may lead to inflammation and ulceration of the colon with tissue death. Therefore, you should not ignore the symptoms of this infection including abdominal cramps and diarrhoea. Though, there are various medications available in the market to treat this infection, what can be better than home remedies? Therefore, here we bring few remedies for you than can be helpful in treating amoebiasis during the initial phase.