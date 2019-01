1 / 6

Opting for right foods is extremely important for people suffering from hypertension or high blood pressure. Generally, it is being noticed that most of the people are living in the misconception that reducing their salt intake is all what it takes to control hypertension. However, there are much more efforts needed. We understand your concerns and requirements better and therefore have come with inputs about the foods you should opt for and the ones you should avoid to keep hypertension under control.