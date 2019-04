1 / 5

Navratri is a festival celebrated twice every year which is dedicated to the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. In these nine days, people observe fast and follow a traditional diet. Fasting has its religious sentiments, but it is also a science-backed way to improve your overall health. Fasting helps you manage your blood sugar levels, helps you shed those extra kilos, among other benefits. However, you need to follow some tips to enjoy this festival without worrying about your health while fasting. Here, we share with you a few fasting tips that you should be following this Navratri.