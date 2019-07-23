1 / 6

“Removing neurons that have developed after brain injury can reduce seizures in new-borns”, says a study conducted at The University of Texas at San Antonio. This is quite helpful finding as the early warning signs of epilepsy are the seizures themselves and reducing then can help prevent epilepsy. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder which is characterised by abnormal brain activity, seizures, sensations, and even loss of awareness. It affects both male and female and cause symptoms like temporary confusion, fear, anxiety, uncontrollable jerking movements. Though there is no particular known cause of epilepsy, doctors believe that certain factors like genetic influence, head trauma, brain conditions, prenatal injury, developmental disorders etc. can potentially lead to this condition. If not taken care of immediately, epilepsy can lead to dangerous circumstances like falling, drowning, emotional health issues etc. So, it is important to be aware about the risk factors associated with this condition so that you can prevent it. Read on to know about them.