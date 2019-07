1 / 7

Monsoons provide relief from the scorching heat. But along with it comes unhygienic conditions. The rainy season is the time when adults, along with children, want to have fun and enjoy all the delicious food from street side vendors. But, is this really a good idea? During monsoons, sewages overflow and spread bacteria. Flies and other pests further contribute in spreading diseases. It is important that we keep an eye on what we eat since most of the ailments we face during this time are a result of food contamination. This can cause digestive problems, which, at times, can be quite severe. It is better if you stick to food cooked in your kitchen rather that gorging on the pakoras from a vendor down your lane. Always carry your water bottle. These small measures will protect you from gut infections, which are listed below.