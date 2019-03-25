1 / 7

Most common gradually intrusive cancer in women, breast cancer occurs in breast cells when they start growing abnormally. These cells further accumulate and form a lump. If you are suffering from breast cancer, you won’t see any symptom during initial days. However, later you may experience a lump in your breast, changes in nipple or size and appearance of breast, and redness around it. Your risk of having this disease may increase due to factors including family history of breast cancer, radiation exposure, menopause at a younger age, infertility, postmenopausal hormone therapy, and drinking alcohol. To effectively deal with this condition along with the medical assistance, opt for right foods. A healthy diet can help you tackle any disease. Opt for foods including salmon, turmeric, garlic, spinach, flaxseeds, and pomegranate to see the benefits yourself. Read on to know how they help you fight this condition.