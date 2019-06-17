1 / 7

Around 390 million dengue cases are reported every year world-wide, says WHO. It is a mosquito-borne disease that is caused by one of the four types of dengue viruses transmitted through female Aedes aegypti. Mostly prevalent in tropical and subtropical areas, dengue fever is also known as dengue hemorrhagic fever. It is characterized by symptoms like fever, headache, muscle, bone, and joint pain, vomiting, nausea, swollen glands, rashes etc. Living in tropical areas and prior dengue infection can potentially increase your chances to get this infection. If not treated on time, dengue fever can lead to complications like damage to the lungs, liver, or heart. Blood pressure can also drop significantly and cause shock. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors perform simple blood test to check for the virus or antibodies. For the treatment of dengue, there is no specific medicine present. Doctors basically try to address the symptoms. To avoid the sufferings due to dengue fever, it is important to look for ways to fight against the virus strongly. To do that, your immune system can help you. You just need to make it strong. And, for that you can opt for some of the immune boosting foods available around. Here we give you a list of those foods.