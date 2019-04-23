1 / 6

A new study conducted at the Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark, has revealed that people with depressive disorders generally have a high level of inflammatory biomarkers. And, by adding anti-inflammatory agents in the anti-depressants provided to them can improve the effectiveness of the treatment. Depressive disorders are basically an umbrella term form mind/body illnesses that are characterized by persistent feelings of sadness and worthlessness, a lack of desire to engage in pleasurable activities, fatigue, difficulty in thinking, change in appetite, and feeling of hopelessness. There is no single cause for these disorders. In fact, various biological, genetic, environmental, and psychological factors are to be blamed for that. As far as their diagnosis is concerned, doctors look for symptoms and talk to the person to rule out simple mood variation. Treatment options for depressive disorders include certain anti-depressant drugs, support, and psychotherapy. There are also some of the anti-inflammatory foods that help manage the symptoms of these disorders. Read on to know about them.