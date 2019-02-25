1 / 5

Chemotherapy is one of the treatments available against cancer, but several drugs used in the treatment can cause side-effects such as hair-fall which is very common among cancer survivors. However, did you know that you can reduce these side-effects by making some slight changes in your diet. You may experience trouble in swallowing your food, but by covering it with gravies, sauces, you can easily intake your daily diet. Other such symptom is diarrhoea which can occur post chemotherapy, you can opt for a bland diet, food items which are low in fibre and are not spicy which will help you to bind your stool. Here, we list out a few food items you can eat during chemotherapy to reduce the side-effects of this life-saving treatment.