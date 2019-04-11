1 / 5

Swine flu is a deadly respiratory disease that has caused deaths all over the globe. It a severely contagious disease and the World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic way back in 2009. Since, it’s a transmissible disease, you can catch it when a person suffering from it sneezes or coughs and even by touching a surface like a door knob or a mobile phone that may have been infected by the drops of virus. In case you catch this deadly infection, you might experience symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat and body ache. While the same flu shot that you receive to prevent a seasonal flu can prevent you against swine flu, there are some home remedies that you can try to reduce the symptoms of this life-threatening disease. Here, we share with you a few home remedies to ease the symptoms of swine flu.