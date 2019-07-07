1 / 6

In the year 2017, 9,40,000 people died due to HIV related illness world-wide. Sounds horrific. Right? Well, this data is concerning enough to give some weightage to this health condition. HIV is a virus alters your body’s defense system and increases your risk of getting diseases and conditions easily. Without proper and timely treatment, the infection may progress to an advanced disease stage called Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). It is a chronic and life-threatening condition in which you’re your body becomes unable to fight the organisms that cause disease. The symptoms of HIV and AIDS vary, depending on the phase of infection. During the initial phase, you may experience fever, headache, rash, sore throat, swollen lymph, muscle aches etc. When the infection progresses to AIDS, you will go through soaking night sweats, chronic diarrhea, weight loss, skin rashes, unexplained fatigue etc. HIV virus can be spread through sexual contact, blood transfusions, sharing needles, or from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or breast-feeding. Various factors like unprotected sex, having an STI, use of intravenous drugs etc. can potentially increase your risk of getting an HIV infection. There are lots of myths and misconceptions surrounding this infection. Here, we bust them for you.