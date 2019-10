1 / 6

The liver is not only the largest solid organ but also one of the most important in your body. It metabolises fats and carbohydrates and manufactures proteins. Moreover, it detoxifies harmful chemicals and secretes bile to aid in digestion. Any diseases in the liver can lead to problems in the entire body. Therefore, it is important to take care of this important organ and ensure that no damage comes to it. The first sign of any problem in the liver is a yellowing of skin and eyes and abdominal pain. It may be accompanied by extreme tiredness, loss of appetite, general weakness, nausea and dark colour urine. Other symptoms, in more severe cases, may include bloating, confusion, unexplained bruising and itching. Here, let us look at a few surprising causes behind liver damage.