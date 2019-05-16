1 / 6

There are a number of reasons that can cause tiredness like lack of sleep or even if you catch a flu, you are likely to feel exhausted for a prolonged period of time. Also, battling stressful situations at your workplace or in your daily life can also play a key role in making you feel tired throughout the day. Sometimes this feeling of tiredness can affect your capability to perform your daily activities as well. Fibromyalgia, anaemia, depression are some of the common health conditions that can cause persistent tiredness. Apart from this, allergic rhinitis also known as hay fever could be another prominent risk factor behind your feeling of exhaustion. This allergy can be triggered with dust mites, cockroaches, changes in the weather conditions. While allergies are one of the factors that can make you feel tired for long, there are various other health conditions that can do the same. Here, we tell you about such health problems that leads to fatigue.