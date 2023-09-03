What Is Disordered Eating?
Disordered eating is the term used for a less severe eating disorder. It involves abnormal eating behaviors. Its signs are feelings of guilt or shame around eating habits, as well as restrictions on the consumption of particular foods. It is an irregular, restrictive and inflexible eating pattern. Binge eating and fasting are common behaviors associated with disordered eating. Signs in children are excessive weight loss or gain, irregular meal times, hair loss, hyperactivity and seeking reasons to skip meals. Consequences for children suffering from this may include stunted growth, low body weight, malnutrition and diseases affecting the bones, digestive system and heart.