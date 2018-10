1 / 6

One of the main reasons for the increased incidences of dengue in our lives today (apart from more mosquitoes) is the fact that people have weaker immune systems. Constant dieting and overexercising often puts people at a risk of diseases like dengue, so does having unregulated blood sugars and hormonal imbalances (read PCOD, Diabetes and Thyroid problems). Here's a list of things that are both tasty and therapeutic and go a long way in preventing the risk of infection and accelerate recovery of dengue, according to celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.