Are you trying to maintain good hygiene? Going overboard? Then, don't do so, it can lead to antibiotic resistance which can also result in death and illness too, says a new study published in the journal Nature Communications. In the study carried out by the refreshers, all existing microorganisms and antibiotic resistances were compared and the researchers at Austria's University of Graz, also revealed that microbial diversity decreases in areas which have high levels of hygiene and the diversity of resistances increases too. According to the research, in environments with strong microbial control in the intensive care unit along with industrially used clean rooms, there was an increased antibiotic resistance.