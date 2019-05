1 / 5

Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection caused by a bacterium that can affect both men and women. However, if the mother is infected by this bacterium, the children can also get this infection at the time of birth. Notably, in infants, gonorrhea targets their eyes. As for adults, the most common place that gets affected is your genitals. You will feel pain during urination and men might also experience swelling of their genitals while in women vaginal discharge and abdominal pain can surge significantly. Also, gonorrhea can affect other parts of your body like eyes, throat and joints. If you see any of these symptoms, you should consult your doctor immediately to rule out the onset of this disease. Here, we will talk about the risk factors of this disease that you need to know that can up your chances of getting infected with gonorrhea.