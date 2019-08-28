1 / 5

Whenever we hear a term called diabetes, another term that comes to out mind is insulin. This means that basically people have an idea about what diabetes is. Well, it is disease that occurs when your pancreas stops producing insulin or your body becomes insensitive to the produced insulin. It is essential for the breakdown of sugar molecules from which we get energy. In absence of insulin or when the body becomes unable to properly use it, excessive sugar gets accumulated in the blood vessel which gradually can be fatal. If you are suffering from diabetes, you will experience symptoms like increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, weight loss, blurry vision, increased hunger etc. If not managed on time, high blood sugar can potentially cause severe damage to your body. Some of the major complications that you may go through include heart disease, neuropathy, hearing loss, depression, dementia etc. So, in case your body has become insensitive to insulin, here are few tips that can help you increase the sensitivity.