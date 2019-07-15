1 / 6

An extreme feeling of sadness, being plagued by negative emotions or losing interest in day to day activities are some symptoms that can be associated with depression. Depression has been affecting our society for a very long time but it is becoming increasingly common with passing time. A research analysis of Pew Research Center stated that depression is a rising phenomenon among generation Z and that teenage girls are almost three times more affected than boys. The research was based on the existing information from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health on teenage kids in the age bracket of 12 to 17 years. They also found that regardless of their gender a large cross section of teens felt pressurised to get good grades. The other prominent cause of pressure was societal the necessity to look a certain way. Though the causes of depression seem to be very complex in nature and not yet understood properly the likely factors influencing this could be a combination of genetic, biological, environmental, and psychosocial aspects. Apart from these, there could be some strange reasons behind feeling low as well. here, we take you through of the weird triggers behind teenage depression.