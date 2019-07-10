1 / 5

A viral disease, dengue fever affects around 390 million people every year worldwide. This mosquito-borne infection was first recognized in the year 1950s during dengue epidemic in the Philippines and Thailand. The infection is transmitted by female Aedes aegypti mosquito, the same mosquito that is responsible for transmitting chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika infection. In you have dengue fever, you will experience symptoms like headaches, vomiting, rashes, pain behind your eyes, joint pain etc. In severe cases, you also experience abdominal pain, bleeding gums and nose, difficulty in breathing, fatigue etc. Notably, living or travelling to tropical areas and prior dengue infection can increase your risk of developing the condition. For its diagnosis, medical history is asked, and some blood tests are conducted. If not treated on time, it may develop to complications like high blood pressure, lung disease, shock, stroke, and in fact death. For its treatment, doctors basically focus on reducing the symptoms. In dengue, your blood platelets count decreases significantly and that is why your body becomes unable to fight against the infection. Here, we tell you about certain fruits that can potentially increase your blood platelets.