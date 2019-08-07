1 / 5

Around half of the world’s population is currently at risk of developing dengue fever, says WHO. Dengue has claimed lives of around 622 patients in Philippine since January. Following the death of these many people due to the condition, the Philippine government declared the country's outbreak of dengue as a national epidemic. Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease that is transmitted by female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. It is characterised by symptoms like vomiting, fever, nausea, headache, muscle, bone, and joint pain etc. If you live in tropical area, your chances of getting the disease is more than those not living this area. In severe condition, dengue can cause damage to your lungs, heart, or/and liver. This condition can also lead to low blood pressure causing shock and death in some cases. Therefore, it is always advised to keep dengue fever at bay. You can do that by staying in an air-conditioned house. If you cannot afford that, at least use mosquito repellent and wear protective clothing. In case you are already suffering from this condition, you can have these fruits to manage dengue.