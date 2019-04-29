1 / 7

A new study on Swedish children, presented in the meeting, the European Congress on Obesity, has revealed that girls with obesity are 43 per cent more likely to develop problems like anxiety or depression compared to their peers in the general population. Whereas, boys with obesity are at 33 per cent risk of getting those problems. Childhood obesity is a concerning medical condition that can make children and adolescents vulnerable to problems that generally affect adults. These can be anything from diabetes to high blood pressure to asthma. There are various risk factors including diet, lack of exercise, genetic factors etc. that can increase your child’s risk of being obese. To help your kid overcome his weight issue, you need to be supportive and extra concerned about his way of living. Based on cause, you can opt for appropriate measures to either prevent or tackle this condition. Therefore, here we tell you about some major causes behind obesity.