Shedding those extra kilos is a dream for many and chia seeds can help you achieve it while also providing other health benefits. Chia seeds, also known as salvia hispanica or sabja are a powerhouse of nutrients like omega 3 fatty acids, fibre, protein and calcium. You can have these miracle sees in a lot of ways including adding them to your oatmeal breakfast or your beverages such as juices and smoothies. Having them with your yogurt or sandwiches is also a great idea while incorporating them in your pancakes, puddings, cream also tasty options. Consumption of chia seeds can even strengthen your immunity system as it consists of isoleucine, methionine, threonine, tryptophan, phenylalanine, valine, and histadine. It is rich in sodium, zinc, copper and so on which will keep you healthy and prevent diseases. Chia seeds are found to be a rich source of antioxidants and will help you get a clear and smooth skin by regular consumption. They are a wonderful source of energy due to their balanced proportion of carbohydrates, protein and fats. This superfood has numerous benefits and is a must in your meals, especially if you are trying to lose weight. Here, we guide you through all the health benefits of these seeds.