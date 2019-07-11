1 / 7

Monsoons bring cool rains and relief from the scorching heat and dust. Piping hot tea and delectable pakoras make it the perfect combination. But it also brings humidity, and excessive sweating. During humid weather, the air around us is already saturated with water and this makes it harder for sweat to evaporate. This disables the body’s natural cooling system and makes us feel hot all the time. When you sweat, your body releases salt-based fluids from your sweat glands while also cooling your body, though this does not work well during humid weather. Sweating is an important process of the body that helps to flush out toxins and wastes. But excessive sweating can be a very embarrassing problem in social situations. Heavy sweating in the palms, underarms, scalp and groin can also feel very irritating and uncomfortable. Although sweating is normal, if you are sweating profusely, you should take certain measures to deal with the situation. So, here are some methods that will help to deal with excessive sweating and allow you to fully enjoy the monsoons.