When the membranes in your spinal cord and brain gets inflamed due to an infection, this condition is known as meningitis. There are various types of this health condition like bacterial meningitis, fungal meningitis, and viral meningitis. Out of these types, bacterial meningitis is known as a deadly form of this disease. Though this disease can occur in any age group, various studies have mentioned that children under the age of 5, teen and young adults in the age bracket of 16 to 25 and adults who are above 55 years of age are more likely to develop this condition. Here, we share with you some of the less common causes of this disease which you may not know.