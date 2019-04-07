1 / 6

Recently, an elderly man died at Mount Sinai Hospital’s branch in Brooklyn, 90 days after being tested positive for Candida auris infection. This deadly fungus was first discovered in 2009 in Japan and now it is posing global health threat. Candida auris is a yeast that enters your body through blood and spreads throughout causing invasive infections. A person infected with this life-threatening fungus experiences symptoms like fever, sepsis, aches, and, fatigue. Candida auris can potentially cause blood stream, ear, and wound infection. The most concerning fact about this infection is that candida auris is multi-drug resistant. Also, it is a bit difficult to be diagnosed with standard laboratory methods. Some of the risk factors of this infection include surgery, antibiotic and antifungal use, diabetes, and central venous catheter use. Sadly, there is no treatment option available for candida auris infection yet. However, it has been noticed that people with weakened immune systems (generally new born babies, sick and elderly people) are majorly vulnerable to this infection. Therefore, here we tell you about 5 immune boosting foods that can help you keep this deadly infection at bay.