For majority of the people, breakfast is one such meal that you usually do not take seriously. When you skip your breakfast, your body tries to conserve calories rather than burning them. The importance of the first meal of the day surges when you are a type 2 diabetic patient. When your blood sugar levels are high, you need to follow a diet that is recommended by your doctor. According to a new study conducted at UBC Okanagan's School of Health and Exercise Sciences, eating eggs at the start of your day can help you control your blood glucose. While egg could be an option to include in your breakfast, here, share with you other food options that you can try to kick start your day.