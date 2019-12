1 / 6

Your habits and the life you lead can have an impact on your brain health. The diet you follow, the time you devote to exercises, your quality of sleep and many other lifestyle factors affect the health of your brain. Unhealthy habits can lead to faster cognitive decline. It puts you at risk of several age-related dementia conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. But if you mend your ways now, you may be able to live till a ripe old age without any cognitive problems. But how do you boost your brain health? There are many ways by which you can do so. Here we look a few steps that you can take to keep your brain more healthy.