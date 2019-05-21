1 / 6

Lung cancer is a type of cancer that occurs when the cells in the lungs start diving uncontrollably. This condition usually doesn’t cause any symptom in its early stage. In advanced stage, it is characterized by symptoms like persistent cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, hoarseness, bone pain, headache, blood in the cough etc. Smoking is one of the most common causes of lung cancer. It is basically of two types namely small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. The former type is less common and occurs mostly in the people who smoke. However, the latter is used as an umbrella term for all other types of lung cancers. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors use imaging tests like CT scan and positron emission tomography (PET) scan. Also, lung tissue may be taken for lab testing. Early diagnosis of this condition can be life-saving. Lung cancer can potentially spread to other body parts and cause life-threatening situation. For its treatment, doctors perform surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or targeted therapy. To prevent lung cancer, you need to look for its risk factors. Read on to know about them.