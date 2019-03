1 / 5

Yoga is renowned for its various health benefits; simple yoga stretches can aid you to recover from muscle pain. Yoga enhances strength, agility and reduces stress. However, some yoga poses can be dangerous for you, if you are suffering from a health condition. If you are recovering from a hamstring injury or shoulder injury, you can make your condition worse if you perform yoga in such condition. Also, many people believe that yoga can help to alleviate the lower back pain, but it is not true. If you don’t follow a proper technique, you can further put yourself of re-injuring your back. Here, there are four health condition where you should avoid doing yoga.